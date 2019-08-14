ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 31 to report that someone had stolen his credit card and three tools from his unlocked car.
The man had parked his car the previous evening at Carriage Trace. The next morning, the man noticed his glove compartment was open, but he said he didn’t think anything of it.
A few hours later, at work, the man received an alert from his bank about suspicious activity on his account.
At that point, the man realized his car had been burglarized.
The missing tools are worth $400 total.
