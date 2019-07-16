ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 1 incident in which a woman’s car was burglarized, her purse stolen, and her cards used to make purchases.
The woman had parked her car that afternoon in her driveway on Caney Creek Landing after a shopping trip. She did not lock her car and entered her home for a few minutes. When she returned, she noticed that her purse, which had been in the car, was missing.
The woman called police, and while talking to officers, she received an alert that her debit card and work credit card had been used. A total of $1,300 in fraudulent charges had been made to the cards.
The woman cancelled the cards while police investigate.
