ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of four wheels from a woman’s car at Jameson Pass.
The woman had last seen the wheels the evening of July 17. The next morning, the car was still in its parking spot in the apartment complex, but all of the wheels were gone.
The car was placed on two cinder blocks. Police said the lower portion of the car was also damaged from placing it on the blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.