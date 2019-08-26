ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of a parked car from a lot at Wood Creek Court.
The car owner said he last saw the car on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. The next morning, it was gone.
The owner is making payments on the car but does not have any missing payments or debt.
The car does have a built-in GPS tracking system that the owner attempted to use, but the feature had been disabled.
