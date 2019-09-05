ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 21 after she saw that her car parked on Mill Pond Road had been burglarized.
The woman had parked the car in front of her house the previous night. That morning, she found signs that the car had been rummaged through.
A GPS and $20 in quarters were missing from the car.
The woman said she had left the car unlocked.
