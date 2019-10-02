ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 14 incident in which two suspects were caught on a security camera burglarizing a car.
Police were first made aware of the incident Sept. 15 when the victim’s neighbor found a car manual in their yard and called police. Officers were then led to the victim, who was visiting from out of town. The victim said that morning, he noticed his car had been rummaged through, but no items were missing. The car had been left unlocked overnight.
The neighbor’s security footage showed two men attempt to enter the neighbor’s car at 2:30 a.m. before walking away.
