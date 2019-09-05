ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman contacted police Aug. 21 after she was threatened with arrest by someone claiming to represent United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and scammed out of $3,000.
The woman received a call earlier that day from the scammer, who said her information had not been updated with the department. The scammer told her not to tell anyone about the call and said she must pay $3,000 in gift cards or face arrest.
The number the scammer called from looked to be the same as the actual number used by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The woman complied with the scammer’s demand and read the gift card numbers to him. She then contacted police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.