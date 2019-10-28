ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 14 in which a home on Parkview Lane was burglarized.
The homeowner had returned home that afternoon with her children. While she was in the kitchen, the children said both televisions were missing. The woman confirmed that the two televisions, worth nearly $3,000 total, were missing, then called police. Officers said the suspect appeared to have entered through a window in the children’s bedroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.