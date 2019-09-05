ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 20 incident in which a woman’s car was burglarized while she was walking the trails by the Chattahoochee River.
The woman parked her car on Willeo Road around 11 a.m. When she returned after noon, the woman noticed that her child’s bag was on the ground. She then noticed that the front passenger’s side window had been shattered.
The woman’s purse was missing from inside.
