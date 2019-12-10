ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Downtown Alpharetta lit up Dec. 6, ushering in the holiday season for the hundreds who flocked to City Center at dusk.
Throughout the streets and City Green, a current of adults and children sampled the sights, sounds, smells and celebrations featured at the annual tree lighting ceremony.
By the time Mayor Jim Gilvin flipped the switch to light the tree sculpture on the town green and the 55-foot live spruce in Old Milton Park, the scene was awash in activity.
Children tugged on their parents for a chance to visit with Santa. Campfires provided opportunities for roasted marshmallows, and toddlers frolicked in a blizzard of bubbles at the Bubble Playground.
Burke Brown, who was operating the bubble machine for Bubble Celebrations of Atlanta, said the device always draws a crowd.
“The neat thing is the younger they are, they don’t try to interact,” he said. “They’re just mesmerized.”
This was the first year Alpharetta’s new City Center hosted with a full slate of stores and restaurants open to the public. The business and entertainment district still had portions in the final stages of construction when the holiday season began a year ago.
Since then, however, the town center has come fully online with more restaurants and shops.
In his remarks to the crowd Friday, Gilvin asked residents to enjoy themselves but to also use the opportunity to contribute to those less fortunate.
“We’re coming here tonight to give back during the holiday season,” Gilvin said.
With the help of key sponsor WellStar, Alpharetta is hosting its annual Holiday Food Drive to benefit the North Fulton Community Charities Food Pantry.
To help kick off the effort, the Haynes Bridge Road Publix donated 1,000 paper bags for people to take with them and fill with donations. The campaign runs through Dec. 20.
