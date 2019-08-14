ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Branch & Barrel team presented the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation with a check for $2,000 as the first quarterly donation from an ongoing program that continues through 2019.
The owners and culinary talent at Avalon’s Branch & Barrel Craft Bar & Kitchen are helping the foundation make a difference for Alpharetta’s Department of Public Safety employees. The donation funds are gathered by the restaurant through allocating a portion of the proceeds from each drink special and Brussels sprouts appetizer purchase.
The promotion is a way for patrons to try the Beam Suntory Cocktail of the Month special and an appetizer while contributing back to their Alpharetta First Responders. For each Cocktail of the Month purchased, $1 is donated to the foundation, and for each Brussels sprout appetizer, $0.50 is donated.
The program is ongoing and has a sister program in Milton at Duke’s Bar & Grill, which benefits the Milton First Responders Foundation.
The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to providing financial support to first responders when they are in need, as well as providing funds for additional equipment and training for police and firefighters.
