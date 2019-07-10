ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a June 25 incident in which $500 worth of cologne was stolen from the ULTA on North Point Parkway.
The manager said a man and two women had entered the store that evening. The group was seen placing cologne in two bags and left without paying.
The manager tried to stop them from leaving by grabbing one of the bags, but the man pulled the bag back from the manager and ran. The group was seen leaving in a white SUV.
