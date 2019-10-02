ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities recently raised over $150,000 in net proceeds to help low-income families in need at its inaugural Barbara’s Bash, held Sept. 14 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
The fundraiser honored longtime Executive Director Barbara Duffy, who announced earlier this year that she would retire at the end of 2019. Duffy has worked with NFCC since its formation in 1983 and served as its executive director since 1990.
“This was one of the biggest and most successful fundraising events NFCC has ever hosted, and the money raised will help us to support our mission to build self-sufficiency and prevent homelessness and hunger in our community,” said NFCC Board Member and Event Chair Ted Schwartz.
Emory Johns Creek Hospital was the gold sponsor for the evening. Northside Hospital was a silver sponsor, and Georgia Power and Synovus were both bronze sponsors for Barbara’s Bash.
