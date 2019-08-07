ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 23 after he was notified about a $10,000 fraudulent check made in his name.
Two days earlier, the bank told the man that he could not open an account with them because of a fraudulent check written last year. The check was stopped once someone tried to deposit it.
The man said he never owned a check book.
The bank advised the man to make a report with police so that the bank could move forward with a fraud investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.