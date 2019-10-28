ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man and a woman Oct. 15 after the man was seen shoplifting from the Macy’s at North Point Mall.
The store’s loss prevention officer said she saw the man conceal items in a shopping bag with the help of a woman after exiting the dressing room. Both then left the store without paying for any items.
The total value of the missing items was just under $500.
The man, a 20-year-old, and the woman, his aunt, were arrested for shoplifting. The woman was identified as 56-year-old Anastasia Doyle of Eastpoint.
