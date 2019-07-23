ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a woman July 9 after she was caught allegedly shoplifting from the Von Maur in North Point Mall.
The loss prevention officer said they saw footage on the security camera of a woman select a few items, enter the fitting rooms and leave the rooms without the items. Another employee checked the fitting rooms and was unable to locate the items.
Employees stopped the woman after she left without paying and found the missing items, worth $300 total, in her purse.
The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Victoria Ngo of Atlanta, was arrested without incident for shoplifting.
