ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested five suspects Aug. 9 after they led officers on a multi-county chase. The pursuit of the suspects’ two vehicles started in the Forsyth County/Cherokee County line after midnight and ended in Alpharetta that morning when the vehicles crashed on Ga. 400.
Three suspects were arrested after the crash, said Alpharetta police spokesman Sgt. Howard Miller. Two attempted to flee into the wooded area near the highway but were caught later.
The chase began that morning when Forsyth County deputies alerted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office about several car burglaries in the area. Soon after, Cherokee County deputies spotted the suspects’ two vehicles and started the pursuit.
Traffic on Ga. 400 southbound was backed up for morning traffic because of the chase.
