ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man June 23 for shoplifting from the Von Maur on North Point Circle.
The loss prevention officer said he saw the man try on a shirt, put a jacket over it and leave without paying.
While talking to the man, police saw that his car was marked as stolen by the Roswell Police Department. The man said his friend had loaned him the car.
The man, 27-year-old Clifford Grier of Roswell, was arrested for theft by shoplifting and theft by receiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.