FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Applications for Fulton County’s Contract for Services program, which provides funding to arts and culture nonprofits, is accepting applications for 2020.
Funding will range from $1,000 to $50,000, depending on the category of the application, for Fulton County-based artists, community groups and schools.
The application deadline is Oct. 18, 2020. Applications must be completed and submitted online through the WebGrants system.
For more information, visit www.fultonarts.org.
