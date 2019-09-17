ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of 11 Apple Pencils from the Apple store on Avalon Boulevard Sept. 3.
The manager said that afternoon, his employees noticed that the pencils attached to the display tables for customers to demo were missing. He reviewed security footage and saw a man taking the pencils and concealing them in his pants.
The suspect left the store at 2:45 p.m.
The total value of the stolen Apple Pencils is $1,400.
