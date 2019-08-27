ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group, publishers of the Herald newspapers and the Dunwoody Crier, has named Carson Cook as editor for the Crier.
Cook joined Appen, publishers of the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, Johns Creek Herald, Forsyth Herald, Milton Herald and Northside Woman, in 2018 as a staff writer. This May, she was promoted to editor of the Johns Creek Herald and the quarterly Answer Book guides.
Cook will report on Dunwoody City Council and community news, while continuing to cover Johns Creek and Fulton County government for Appen’s other publications.
“I am ready to immerse myself in the Dunwoody community and understand the issues that matter to residents,” Cook said. “I hope to continue what people have loved about the Crier for the past 42 years, while expanding and improving the news coverage people care about.”
Cook previously worked as a community news reporter with the Chattanooga Times Free Press and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“Carson has shown a talent for identifying and absorbing community issues,” said Managing Editor Patrick Fox. “I think Crier readers will come to rely on her to report on the things that matter in Dunwoody.”
Appen Media Group announced plans to take over operations of the Dunwoody Crier weekly newspaper from Publisher Dick Williams in April.
