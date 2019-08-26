ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Scarecrow Harvest Festival will return for its 14th year with a new location in Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park location will showcase the scarecrow village featuring new categories of scarecrows designed and built by local families, neighborhoods and nonprofit organizations.
In September, local schools, families, neighborhoods and businesses will design, create and install more than 120 life-sized scarecrows throughout downtown Alpharetta, showcasing the theme of their choice.
New awards this year include “Best Nonprofit Organization Scarecrow” and the “Best Families/Neighborhood Scarecrow.”
Scarecrows designed by accredited Pre-K through fifth-grade school classrooms will compete to win a variety of awards, including “Best Constructed,” “Best Personality,” “Best Tech Crow,” and the “SchCOOLest Scarecrow.”
The scarecrow with the most “Selfie Votes” on the Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Facebook and Instagram will win the “People’s Choice Award.”
Those interested in creating a scarecrow are invited to complete an application online at bit.ly/AlphaScarecrowApp.
The application deadline is Sept. 6.
For more info, visit alpharetta.ga.us.
