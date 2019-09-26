ROSWELL, Ga. — East Roswell residents will soon be able to buy pumpkins and soak in the spirit of the season at Bridge to Grace Covenant Church.
The annual pumpkin patch will feature seasonal decorations, a children’s maze and a scenic area for taking family photos. Proceeds from the sale will go to various organizations that help those in need.
The patch will be open Oct. 2 through Halloween. Hours are 2-7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon-7 p.m. on Sundays. The church is located at 2385 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.