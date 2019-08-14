ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident at The Hilton Garden Inn in which a woman’s $5,000 anniversary ring went missing when she left it in her locked room.
The woman took the ring off at 8:30 a.m. on July 31 to put some lotion on and forgot to put it back on when she left. She returned to the room that night and couldn’t find the ring.
The woman’s insurance company advised her to file a police report.
