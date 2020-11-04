mg

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta will host a free Veteran’s Day car “cruz-in” Sunday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cruise-in will take place at the Post 201, located at 201 Will Road, Alpharetta.

The event is free to those participating and all attendees. Donations will be accepted to support the Legion, its programs and its assistance to local veterans and those serving overseas.  

The Legion’s clubhouse will be open and BBQ, hamburgers and other food will be for sale.

