ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials announced Monday night the Wills Park pool is now closed after a staff member was confirmed as having COVID-19.
While the individual did not have direct contact with the public, the pool will be closed until further notice, the city said in a statement.
During this time pool staff will be quarantined and/or tested and the pool area will be cleaned in accordance with recommended guidelines. The city said the pool will reopen only when it is confident it is safe for public use.
Wills Park pool opened for the first time this year on June 13 as part of the city’s efforts to roll back restrictions to public amenities that had been enacted in late March due to the coronavirus threat.
- Patrick Fox
