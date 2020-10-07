ALPHARETTA, Ga. — ACT1 Theater will host two free productions of “An Evening with Shakespeare & Friends” this Friday and Saturday at Wills Park. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. outdoors at the facility. Audience members are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
The production features some of Shakespeare’s most famous monologues and scenes, including other notable speeches and surprises beyond Shakespeare’s works.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, ACT1 has reworked its season for the remainder of the year to focus on specialty productions that allow for social distancing, small casts and the possibility of livestreaming or recorded subscription sales.
