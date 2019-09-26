Business name: Salt n’ Sweat Wellness
Owner: Kim Swords
About: Salt n’ Sweat Wellness is a luxury wellness studio that offers complete body detox with fully
customizable halotherapy (dry salt therapy) and
infrared sauna therapy. Studio staff believes detoxing is the foundation for being healthy, staying healthy and the key for living a longer life.
Opened: Aug. 3, 2019
Address: 735 North Main St., Suite 1900, Alpharetta
Phone: 678-580- 2501 or 770-855-6212
Website: www.saltnsweat.com
