ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-area residents have a new place to explore and find personalized fragrances.
INDIEHOUSE, a modern fragrance bar, recently opened its doors in Downtown Alpharetta. It provides interactive experiences for shoppers with a custom mixing bar, DIY workshops and retail space with 42 independent brands, with prices ranging from $29-$575. And for anyone having difficulty choosing one fragrance, the store offers a “Flirt Before You Commit” program for visitors to try out three scents at home before buying a full-size bottle.
INDIEHOUSE was started by Milton resident and brand development executive Carrie Hadley after she was inspired by her experiences with fragrances in Southern France and Los Angeles. She said back home in the Atlanta-area, she ran into trouble trying to find more niche and artisan brands.
“I started to realize that what the world needed was not another fragrance brand, but rather, a better way to experience the many amazing independent brands already available on the market,” Hadley said. “I figured if I could bring together the best in clean fragrance then offer the opportunity to try your hand at creating your own, it would be a win for customers, not to mention a fun evening out.”
Launching a new business can be stressful enough on its own but doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought its own set of challenges.
INDIEHOUSE is implementing several measures for added health and safety of its customers and employees. The company is requiring guests to use hands sanitizer before entering, taking temperatures and asking guests to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. It also has a medical-grade carbon filter air purifier running continuously, and employees are regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
“The whole point of this business is to bring people together, to encourage strangers to interact and become friends,” Hadley said. “You can imagine how our whole team has been hard at work preparing to preserve the integrity of the experience for customers while keeping everyone safe."
Only six guests maximum are allowed per workshop schedule to comply with the guidelines. Curbside pickup and free shipping are also available for online orders.
INDIEHOUSE’s fragrance bar setup allows customers to choose their own adventure with six curated scent categories to start with, ranging from modern romantic and sporty chic to fresh minimalist and 100 percent botanical.
“Fragrance has this amazing magical ability to bring people together because it can be so personal and inviting,” Hadley said. “It’s the spark that can start conversations.”
The store only carries brands that adhere to European Union laws and International Fragrance Association standards on clean ingredients, both synthetic and essential oil.
“We will only carry brands who also follow these clean standards and do not formulate
using parabens, phthalates or artificial colors,” Hadley said. “For home fragrance, candles must be coconut or vegetable wax based.”
For more information, visit indiehousefragrances.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.