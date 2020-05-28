ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta will hold the first of three public hearings June 1 on the 2021 budget, a $145 million spending plan designed to keep the city operating through a soured economy.
At a workshop Monday, the City Council debated final details of the budget, which goes into effect July 1, the start of the city’s fiscal year.
Over the past few weeks, city officials have been scrambling for ways to pay for regular upkeep of major capital expenses, like road resurfacing, building repairs and vehicle replacements.
About half of the overall budget, $74.5 million, will pay for day-to-day operations under the general fund. Employee salaries take up the lion’s share of the general fund.
At issue right now is how much revenue the city can expect from sales taxes and hotel-motel taxes that are expected to take a hit from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city normally receives about 25 percent of its revenues from the two taxes.
Property taxes account for another 23 percent of funding. Because property values are set on Jan. 1 of each year, the city does not expect the pandemic’s effect on the economy to weigh heavily on its property tax revenues this year. As a result, plans call for keeping the tax rate the same as last year at 5.75 mills. However, homeowners will enjoy a slight break with the passage last year of an additional $5,000 homestead exemption.
Though assembling a budget amid a pandemic is less than ideal, the City Council appears in unison on most provisions presented thus far.
Pay bonus flagged
Some council members have targeted one provision in the 2021 spending plan: a one-time pay bonus for city employees that was proposed in lieu of an annual merit pay raise. The city estimates the cost of the bonus for its 452 full-time employees at $250,000.
Councilman Ben Burnett called the line item into question, saying it does not play well at a time when the country’s unemployment rate sits at 14.7 percent.
“I think that it may be a little insensitive to members who live in this community and pay property taxes to sit here and look at both of those things with such a significant portion of our country’s workforce out of work,” he said.
Councilman Jason Binder said he would prefer to defer employee bonuses at least until the city receives its tax digest from Fulton County. The digest provides the city an accounting of how much it can expect to draw from property taxes this year.
But Mayor Jim Gilvin said compensating city employees has been a lagging issue for Alpharetta for years, and merit pay increases were supposed to have been implemented this spring under the current budget. That didn’t happen, he said, because the coronavirus crises created massive uncertainty in the budget. A one-time bonus, he said, would compensate employees without obligating the city to higher salaries in future years.
The city followed a similar path in 2008 when the Great Recession hit, providing bonuses in lieu of scheduled merit raises, Gilvin said.
“As we started getting a better sense of what the numbers look to be like at this point, we have the money to give them the raises that they worked all year for,” he said.
A one-time bonus, as opposed to a merit raise, the mayor said, will not have a cumulative effect on salaries in the future.
Council debates other spending
Two other budget items appear to be on the bubble.
Council members were divided on a proposed $35,000 expense for the It’s My Town App, which provides a spectrum of news, alerts, events, restaurant and entertainment listings to residents and visitors. Proponents argue the app has 7,500 users and was launched two years ago for $1. Opponents say the app developer should begin drawing advertisers to supplement the costs.
Another program under consideration for cuts is the $25,000 assigned to fund the History Center’s Stories Project. The initiative entails video recordings of residents recounting their memories of Alpharetta. Councilman Donald Mitchell said suspending the program would create a gap that could not be recovered in future years.
The City Council will hold two more public hearings on the proposed 2021 budget, one on June 15 and the final on June 22.
A copy of the proposed spending plan is available on the city’s website: alpharetta.ga.us.
