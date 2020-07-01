ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has approved a plan that will expand the city’s inventory of senior living facilities.
The City Council gave the nod June 22 for the second phase of Village Park Senior Living at Wills Road and Ga. 9.
Plans call for a 91-unit congregate housing complex on 5 acres adjoining the existing complex, a 130-unit facility that was approved by the City Council in 2017 and is now acquiring residents. Village Park also operates a senior living facility on Webb Bridge Road near Morris Road in Alpharetta.
The new construction would include 20 independent living cottages and 71 units assigned for assisted living on the current Alpharetta Business Center, an office-warehouse complex developed in 1988.
Alpharetta currently is home to 13 senior assisted living facilities. The operations account for some 1,800 units representing about 6 percent of the city’s housing.
By contrast, Roswell has 10 assisted living facilities, and Johns Creek has four, according to
Michael Woodman, senior planner for the city. He said that while senior living operations have little impact on traffic and schools, they do place a greater strain on public safety.
Alpharetta Public Safety has reported it receives, on average, two calls per day from senior living facilities.
Under city code, senior living facilities qualify as renter-occupied, and Alpharetta has taken a keen interest in its residential inventory in recent years. The city has for some time had a goal of maintaining a ratio of 68 percent owner-occupied to 32 percent rental.
Right now, Woodman said, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates owner-occupied residences represent 63.7 of the city’s mix. For that reason, he said, the Planning and Development Department recommends no certificate of occupancy be issued to the facility until January of 2022.
Otherwise, he said, the department judged the new complex represents redevelopment of an aging property and would be a suitable transition between the non-residential and residential components in the area. It would promote the city’s stated goal of providing residents the opportunity to age in place, providing them with opportunities near shopping and healthcare service facilities.
The applicant, Tim Gary, founder and CEO of Village Park Senior Living, received the City Council’s approval for a variance on the required setback from 65 feet to 20 feet to accommodate a small bakery/pharmacy. He also was allowed an exception to increase the building height from 40 feet to 47 feet.
Village Park representatives said construction would not begin for at least another year as they work to allow existing commercial tenants to relocate from the property.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.