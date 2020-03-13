ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta announced Friday afternoon that it will suspend all parks and recreation programs beginning midnight March 14 through March 30.
The city is also closing the Adult Activity Center at North Park until further notice. The center regularly hosts recreation programs to seniors.
The closures are being taken in response to efforts outlined by Gov. Brian Kemp to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a statement issued Friday, the city said that as the COVID-19 situation evolves, local officials are working closely with federal, state and county public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health to guide their decisions.
