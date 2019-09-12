ALPHARETTA, Ga. —Alpharetta softball made it look easy Thursday night against region opponent North Atlanta. The Lady Raiders cruised to a 16-1 victory at home with the game called in the bottom of the third inning due to the run rule.
Megan McCullough and Becca Parham combined for nine RBIs while Alexis Lopresti struck out two batters and gave up no earned runs in the shortened contest.
“It’s a good fire starter for us heading into next week,” said Alpharetta head coach Edward Francis. “It was good to see us clicking on all cylinders. We have a really good offense from one to nine as long as we work together as a team. We kind of saw that a little bit tonight which was fun.”
North Atlanta (8-7, 3-6) struck first, scoring one run in the first after the leadoff batter reached base on an error. After that, the Warriors were unable to produce any offense or stop the barrage of hits from the Lady Raiders offense.
The Raiders scored six runs in the home half of the first inning, including a bases-loaded triple off the centerfield fence from Parham.
Lopresti went three up, three down to start the second inning, and Alpharetta added three more runs to take a 9-1 lead going into the third. The Lady Raiders continued their offensive attack in the bottom of the third inning until they reached a 15-run lead to seal the win.
With Thursday’s result, Alpharetta moves to 8-5 on the season and 6-3 in region play, which puts the Raiders on the right side of the playoff bubble. The Raiders goals entering the season included a trip to the playoffs. While they are currently in position to achieve that goal, they have set their sights higher.
“If we continue the success we’ve had in the first round of region play, we should at least make it into the playoffs as a four seed for sure,” Francis said. “But we’re shooting for that three seed. That’s our next goal.”
