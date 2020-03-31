ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council will meet in special session Wednesday, April 1, to consider expanding its existing emergency ordinance to include a shelter-in-place order and banning non-essential travel.
If enacted, the new ordinance would also direct certain people to isolate and quarantine, ban assembly of 10 or more persons and allow for closing or modifying the operations of certain businesses.
The ordinance would likely supersede a modified ordinance passed March 23 which closed all public buildings and park facilities and provided for certain, modified operations of food and beverage establishments.
The meeting will be held online on Zoom Meetings at 7 p.m. Viewers may join the session by visiting https://zoom.us/j/4801153619; and entering the meeting ID: 480 115 3619.
They can also join though one tap mobile by entering +16465588656,,4801153619# US (New York); or +13126266799,,4801153619# US (Chicago).
You can also dial by your location at +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) or +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago). The meeting ID is 480 115 3619.
Those viewing the meeting are asked to keep their cameras turned off and their microphones muted during the meeting unless they wish to speak when public comment is invited. A recording of the session will be available online within 72 hours after the conclusion of the meeting.
The sole purpose of this meeting will be the consideration of an emergency ordinance:
AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA under Section 2.23 of the Charter of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia DECLARING a state of emergency in the city of Alpharetta, Georgia during the public emergency of the novel Coronavirus disease 2019 global pandemic; Directing Residents to shelter in place; directing certain persons to isolate and quarantine; prohibiting all non-essential travel; prohibiting all gatherings of ten or more persons; closing all city facilities to the public with certain exceptions; establishing the closure or modified operation of certain businesses; providing for small business assistance; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.