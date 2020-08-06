ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta wants to peek at a hole card the state seldom turns over.
The City Council voted July 27 to petition the Georgia Department of Revenue for information about sales tax collections within the city. That’s something the state agency rarely, if ever, discloses unless the city has its own municipal sales tax.
Alpharetta does not.
Right now, Alpharetta receives about a 6 percent share of Fulton County’s 2 percent countywide local option sales tax. County residents outside Atlanta also pay an additional 1 percent sales tax to fund MARTA. In Atlanta, the MARTA sales tax rate is 1.5 percent.
The Georgia Department of Revenue collects Fulton County sales taxes from merchants and businesses in every city and in every corner of the county. After keeping a 1 percent administrative fee, the agency then returns the money to Fulton County for distribution to local jurisdictions. Except for Atlanta, which has its own municipal tax, the state does not reveal how much it collects from merchants within each city.
That rubs Alpharetta City Councilman Ben Burnett the wrong way.
“It’s been long speculated by the City of Alpharetta that it is to our advantage to know what the sales tax data is from a point of sale reference point,” Burnett said. “It’s also helpful to us as we enter into local option sales tax negotiations [and] a potential TSPLOST 2.”
Another consideration, he said, is whether the city could relieve the tax burden on Alpharetta property owners through a municipal sales tax. It is impossible to know whether a citywide sales tax is feasible without knowing beforehand how much is being collected, Burnett said.
Almost two-thirds of the city’s property is commercial, and those properties pay sales taxes.
Cities with large assets in the number of businesses have long protested the county’s distribution formula based on population. They argue cities that lay the infrastructure and support for businesses paying the sales tax should receive a larger share of sales tax collections.
In an email to the Georgia Department of Revenue dated July 22, Alpharetta Finance Director Tom Harris asked what information the agency would provide on local vendors’ sales tax certificate with the state. The agency replied that the city would receive the taxpayer name, address, state tax number, state tax identifier number, phone number and commodity category. Nothing about how much tax was collected.
“The actual data itself may not ultimately get us, on the face of it, where we want to go,” Harris told the City Council. “There would be no revenues associated with that business shared with us.”
There is precedent for Alpharetta’s move.
Back in 2008, the Georgia Senate empaneled a Local Sales Tax Collection Study Committee to examine the feasibility of allowing local governments and school districts to collect their own sales tax dollars. “Respect for Georgia Home Rule should include the ability for local government to choose the best method for their sales tax collection,” the report concluded.
The report also said it would introduce legislation to the same effect.
That legislation never passed.
