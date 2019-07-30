With the arrival of August, it means it’s time for one of Alpharetta’s longest-running and popular events — the annual Old Soldiers Day Parade, held the first Saturday in August.
The City of Alpharetta and American Legion Post 201 host the parade to celebrate American war veterans and recognize their service to our country.
Last year’s parade drew close to 100 entries filing past a crowd of thousands down Roswell Street.
This year’s event begins on Roswell Street at 9:15 a.m. when the Alpharetta City Band performs patriotic numbers. The memorial service begins at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 10:30.
The parade ends at American Legion Post 201 on Wills Road where there will be free Varsity hotdogs, drinks and plenty of activities.
The Old Soldiers Day Parade began years ago as a tribute to local Civil War veterans, but was discontinued after a few years. A few years after the conclusion of World War II, in 1952, a small group of Alpharetta men wanted to recognize local war veterans, started having a parade through Downtown, and Old Soldiers Day was reborn! Today, the local tradition lives on as a way to celebrate and honor all war veterans, especially those from Alpharetta, who have defended the rights and freedoms enjoyed by everyone in the United States.
