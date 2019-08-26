ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Cumming man Aug. 18 clocked traveling at 163 mph on southbound Ga. 400.
“When I saw that, I had to go and reread the report to make sure it wasn’t a typo,” said police spokesman Sgt. Howard Miller. “He was traveling that fast.”
Shortly after midnight that night, an officer patrolling Ga. 400 southbound near Old Milton Parkway saw a motorcycle speed past at a high rate of speed. Radar clocked the driver at 163 mph in a 65-mph zone.
The first officer who spotted the motorcyclist was unable to pursue out of safety concerns, Miller said.
“The officer did activate his lights, but the motorcyclist was so far ahead, we couldn’t have pursued it even if we wanted to,” he added. “Motorcycles are a lot lighter, a lot faster, than a car. Typically, unless they’ve been involved in various crimes, we wouldn’t even attempt to pursue a motorcycle at those speeds. It’s just too dangerous.”
The officer called in the incident and turned onto the Holcomb Bridge Road exit. There, at the stoplight, the officer spotted the motorcyclist waiting at a red light behind an SUV. The officer once again activated his lights. This time, the motorcyclist complied and pulled over.
According to the police report, the motorcyclist said he was “just out for a ride” and didn’t realize he had been going so fast. The motorcyclist added that the bike was quick and he “just barely squeezed the throttle.”
The motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Alex Olson of Cumming, was arrested without incident and charged with speeding and reckless driving.
This isn’t the only recent speeding incident where the driver surpasses 100 mph.
“We’ve been getting a lot of them,” Miller said. “It seems like there’s been a lot of people going at those speeds lately.”
That same night, police arrested another driver, 36-year-old Daniel North of Woodstock, for going 112 mph on Ga. 400. And on Aug. 21, police arrested another driver on Westside Parkway, where the speed zone is 40 mph, for traveling at 110 mph. The name of the third driver was not available at publication time.
Thankfully, Miller said, the drivers were all arrested before they could hurt themselves or anyone else.
He added that speed limits aren’t just signs. They’re put there for everyone’s safety, both the drivers and others around them.
“At those high speeds, making a simple mistake, an improper lane change — they’re not going to be able to stop or make the necessary adjustments quick enough before there’s a car crash,” Miller said. “And at those speeds, if something happens, it’s probably going to be pretty tragic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.