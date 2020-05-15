ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host a Virtual Memorial Day Tribute at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25. The ceremony will feature a combination of live and recorded content that will be livestreamed from Brooke Street Park behind Alpharetta City Hall. The public is invited to tune into the program at youtube.com/alpharettagov.
“While we are observing Memorial Day in a very different way this year due to social distancing, we knew it was important to provide a way for our community to honor the heroes who gave their lives to protect this great nation and the freedoms we all enjoy,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “This year, I hope even more people will have the opportunity to join us virtually for this very special tribute.”
The program will begin at 9 a.m. with an Invocation by Northminster Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Patrick Day. Following the National Anthem, the mayor will deliver the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, there will be a reading of four “Letters Home” sharing correspondence sent home from soldiers during World War II, The Korean War, The Vietnam War and The War in Afghanistan by presenter Marty Farrell.
Former U.S. Army Ranger 75th Ranger Regiment Grant McGarry will give the keynote address.
McGarry, is a best-selling author of “A Night in the Pech Valley” and a combat veteran with five deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in the War on Terror. Upon graduation in 2006 from the University of Alabama with a degree in finance, Grant reported to Fort Benning with an enlistment contract “for the hardest thing the Army has to offer.”
The program will then feature a “We Remember” video with moving images of past and present U.S. military service members. The event will close with a playing of “Taps” by Nick Amundson.
The Roswell Memorial Day service, the largest in Georgia, has been cancelled for this year.
