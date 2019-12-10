ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Council members will have plenty on their plate in the coming months when they consider big-ticket items planned for Alpharetta parks, roads and public safety.
City officials are in the middle of an early assessment of major projects to fund for the coming year in the areas the public loves most.
At the Dec. 2 City Council meeting, officials reviewed more than $10 million in top-tier projects for parks.
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Morgan Rodgers said the priority projects for the coming year include improvements to the Wills Park Equestrian Center. The facility, he said, is in dire need of new and renovated show rings, a new parking lot and new barns.
This would be among the first major improvements recommended in a Wills Park Master Plan the City Council adopted nearly two years ago. The 120-acre park is an epicenter for sports, recreation and community gatherings in downtown.
As part of the renovations, Rodgers said, the city is set to disassemble the old maintenance barn next week. That area will be used for a new show ring for the Equestrian Center. All the current show rings, he said, suffer severe erosion problems with every rain.
The horse barns at the center, Rodgers said, were built nearly 60 years ago and are in need of replacement.
“They’re structurally sound, but they’re just old, and they need a lot of work,” Rodgers said.
Another initiative high on the list for the coming year, Rodgers said, is new restrooms at the trailheads at Haynes Bridge Park and Marconi Park. He is also calling for replacing the restrooms as Wacky World playground in Wills Park and at the North Park softball quad.
Finally, Rodgers said he would like to develop park space along the Alpha Loop, the linear green space trail encircling the city’s business district.
The second tier of projects includes development of new parks from recent land purchases. The city is now in the process of adding amenities to Windward Community Park and will continue on with Mid-Broadwell Park, Rodgers said.
Still awaiting development are several other small parks that would require funding attention, Rodgers said. Those parks include Old Rucker Park, Milton Avenue Park, Kimball/Waters Park and Mayfield Park, which would be developed in partnership with the City of Milton.
Planning for those upgrades, Rodgers said, begins by soliciting recommendations from residents through public meetings, then using those ideas to draw up plans. The initial proposal is then returned to the citizens for comment before it is presented to the Recreation Commission and ultimately to the City Council.
Rodgers said it takes about $2 million to develop a park and make it ready for public use.
City Council members said they still want to explore setting aside some money to purchase more parkland, another initiative listed as a Tier 2 project.
Rodgers’ presentation also included a first look at an updated list of rules for municipal parks. The council plans to take a closer look at the document in coming weeks, but they did raise questions about park hours set as running from sunup to sundown, especially during winter months.
They said they also want more time to consider a proposed regulation that requires groups of 25 or more to obtain a permit to hold activities.
The updated regulations are expected to be refined and presented during an open session in the coming weeks.
The parks discussion is part of a month-long deep dive into major expenses anticipated for parks, recreation, public works and public safety. The council is using the presentations in preparation of budget discussions set to begin the early part of 2020.
