ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The council was in unison Dec. 16 when it approved construction of a three-story office building at 100 North Main St.
The applicant, 100 N. Main St. Alpharetta LLC, had asked to change the zoning from neighborhood commercial to downtown mixed-use for the 28,000-square-foot building with a two-level parking deck with 90 spaces in back. The property, just shy of 1 acre, is the site of a former florist business. As proposed, the building would front Main Street just south of Cumming Street which dead ends at Main.
The city currently has plans to extend Cumming Street west past Main to Canton Street. Funding for that project was part of the $52 million bond referendum voters passed in 2016, however those funds were reallocated when the city was unable to acquire right of way.
The proposal, advanced by Alpharetta-based venture capital firm Avego, aroused some concerns from neighbors in the West of Main residential development located behind the proposed office building.
While residents said the applicant was receptive to their concerns and they welcome the building, they still wanted assurances that the rear parking area be gated and closed off at night to guard against noise and disturbances from patrons of downtown entertainment venues.
Avego partner Thomas Vandervort said his company has been leasing space for the past several years and wants to build a permanent home in the downtown.
“We decided that Avego really has an identity here in Alpharetta, and we wanted to build more of a lasting legacy by having a permanent headquarters here on Main Street,” Vandervort said.
As part of the conditions of approval, the developer will set aside land to accommodate the future extension of Cumming Street.
The developer’s plans also accommodate Georgia Department of Transportation plans for widening Main Street into four lanes with 12-foot multi-use sidewalks on either side. That project is still in the right-of-way acquisition phase.
One resident said he was thrilled with the prospect of having an office building nearby.
Roy Roberts, who billed himself as one of the last homeowners on Main Street, told council members he is looking forward to it.
“Commercial office space has been the best neighbor I’ve ever had,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.