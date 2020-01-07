ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In what looks like the most contentious issue to come before the City Council in some time, Alpharetta is considering a bond referendum to help pay for major upgrades.
Not everyone is on board, though, including Mayor Jim Gilvin.
“I oppose it,” Gilvin said following Monday night’s City Council meeting where the issue was proposed.
Bonds are funding mechanisms governments use to get quick cash to pay for projects, like parks, buildings and roads. The bonds are paid off over time, often 25 years, through property taxes.
The proposal, introduced by City Councilman Jason Binder, would provide some $71 million in bond funding to address major improvements identified for city parks, public safety and streets.
To offset the tax impact to residents, the plan calls for increasing the local homestead exemption by another $30,000.
Homestead exemptions benefit those who live in their homes by reducing the taxable value of their property.
Just last November, the city upped its local homestead exemption by $5,000 to $45,000 for owner-occupied homes.
Binder said there were enough votes on the seven-member council to bring the issue up for a vote. If passed, the city would then notify its local legislative representative to introduce legislation calling for a referendum in the fall of 2020.
