ALPHARETTA, Ga. — William Ashe, a graduate of Alpharetta High School was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2023 June 27.
The U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union and a handful of international students.
Following Ashe’s induction, he will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Over 1,000 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. During the summer, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access phones, with only three permitted calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
