ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City leaders are taking a deep dive this month into big-ticket items planned for Alpharetta parks, roads and public safety.
Through a series of public workshops during December, department heads will present an overview of major projects and initiatives still awaiting full funding and rank them by priority.
“We’re using December as an opportunity for our council members to say, ‘These are projects that we should look at,”’ Alpharetta City Councilman Jason Binder said. “It’s our job to alleviate traffic congestion and improve quality of life.”
Up first is parks and recreation.
The council was set to hear a presentation this week from Parks and Recreation Director Morgan Rodgers who submitted a list of close to two dozen projects in the pipeline.
Atop the list are improvements to the Wills Park Equestrian Center, including new and renovated show rings, a new parking lot and new barns. Also heading the priority list are new and renovated restrooms at Haynes Bridge Park and Marconi Park trailheads and at Wacky World and North Park.
Binder said the council is not limited by staff recommendations. Council members may want to prioritize acquisition of more parkland, he said, because available greenspace is shrinking.
Next Monday, at the Dec. 9 meeting, the council will hear a presentation on public works projects, including street and sidewalk improvements. That list will also include updates on multi-million-dollar projects funded through the transportation sales tax and the city’s own special bond referendum passed by voters in 2016.
In an update to the City Council last April, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said some of the major projects, like widening of Old Milton Parkway, remain underfunded and may take years to complete. He said staff has been working with design consultants to evaluate design alternatives to reduce construction and right-of-way costs on the project.
Other projects, like adding lanes to Windward Parkway from Ga. 9 east to Union Hill Road, are incurring mounting expenses. Right-of-way alone, Sewczwicz said, could cost the entire portion of the TSPLOST funds allotted. As a result, the new scope of work runs from Westside Parkway east to the Ga. 400 ramp. From there, the widening work skips, because of the Ga. 400 managed lane project, to North Point Parkway where it picks up eastward.
Public Safety Director John Robison will discuss major needs in police and fire at the Dec. 16 City Council workshop.
Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the December workshops will also explore where money to fund the projects would come from, or how much money could become available next year.
The entire exercise is focused on giving city officials a heads-up on budget planning for the coming year, just ahead of more extensive discussions scheduled for the annual council retreat sometime in January or February.
In a letter published in this week’s Herald newspaper, Alpharetta City Councilman Ben Burnett called on residents to participate in the process by contacting council members at citycouncilandmayor@alpharetta.ga.us and submitting their list of priorities for the city.
“Alpharetta is a beautiful home, but much of our home is a proverbial ’30-year-old house,’” Burnett stated. “Balance-sheet-wise, your city is in tremendous shape. But, proverbially speaking, we have a ‘honey do list.’”
