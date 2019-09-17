ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta American Legion Post 201 recently dispatched its 10,000th package to troops overseas. Each package contains items such as non-perishable foods and snacks, magazines, books and toiletries.
The chairman of the post’s package program, Steve Olesnevich, said the special handling packages are expensive to mail, running about $19 each. He added that he gets great cooperation from area merchants for the items included in the packages but the postage expenses limit Post 201’s ability to increase the quantity of packages going to Iraq and Afghanistan.
The latest mailing went out with the help of Auxiliary member Carol Norman, who donated the postage.
Anyone interested in supporting the program may send contributions to: Care Package Fund, American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009.
Contributions are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.