ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department announced “with great sadness” that Karlo, a 6-year-old German shepherd, died unexpectedly Dec. 29.
Department officials shared the sad news on their social media pages Dec. 29, revealing that Karlo suffered an allergic reaction to anesthesia during a teeth cleaning.
Karlo began his stint with Alpharetta’s canine ranks in February 2014. His handler was Lt. Ronald Splawn.
“The doctor's office did everything they could to save Karlo but he did not survive,” the post stated. “We are very thankful for K9 Karlo and are our hearts are with Lt. Splawn.”
Nearly 200 people expressed condolences on the department’s Facebook page.
The Roswell Police Department also shared the post with sympathies for Karlo’s loss.
“The men and women of the Roswell Police Department join the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety in mourning the sudden loss of K9 Karlo,” the agency stated.
