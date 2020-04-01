ALPHARETTA, Ga. — While shutdowns are the sad order of the day for many workers, some city employees are finding creative ways to expand their reach from home.
In addition to regular duties, Alpharetta Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs staff have been staying connected with one of the more isolated populations in the city, the seniors. The Alpharetta Senior Center at North Park closed its doors nearly three weeks ago, leaving scores of senior patrons with few options for activity and socialization the center provides.
“We realized once we shut down that we had a population that was at high risk in a couple of ways,” said Christine Young, Alpharetta Recreation Services manager. “Number one, the virus, they were most susceptible. Secondly, they were the most at risk for being the most alone and not having contact with people.”
To that end, the city staff took a page from the Alpharetta Golden Age Club and joined in making routine calls to senior center patrons and others who participated in varied senior programs.
“We have certain people there who live in the area that have no family and live alone,” Young said. “We wanted to make sure that they knew we were thinking of them, that we were missing them and there was someone they could talk to if they needed it.”
Young estimated they’ve contacted close to 300 seniors, spending up to 30 minutes on the phone. In all, she said, the department has a roster of close to 2,000 seniors who they plan to stay in contact with.
She said another reason for reaching out to seniors is to monitor their needs. Some seniors may not be able to obtain items they need, she said, so staff can contact either a family member or someone else who can help them.
“It’s just real important for us who are providing the services to these people daily,” Young said. “They become part of your lives, part of your work life … and it’s really important to let them know during this time that they’re important to us and we’re thinking of them.”
