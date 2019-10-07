ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Downtown is gearing up for the 7th annual Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival that will feature more than 25 artists performing on seven stages over two days.
Admission is free.
Friday and Saturday, October 11-12 from 4–11:00 p.m., local and national performers will fill the streets of downtown Alpharetta with original music. The event is a platform for artists to share the stories that inspired their songs, offering fans an intimate look behind the making of the music. Music lovers will enjoy extraordinary collaborations as performers join each other on stage for spontaneous sit-ins.
The two-day event takes place on multiple outdoor stages throughout downtown Alpharetta, plus a brand new indoor stage.
Outdoor stages include Main on Milton, Town Green Stage, Ole Milton Park Stage, Citizen Soul Stage and Central City Tavern Stage. Ceviche is hosting performances on its patio, including a late-night jam each night. This year, the event will also include a stage located in City Hall, transforming the formal City Council Chambers into an intimate listening room.
Friday night, 2018 Pandora’s Artist to Watch winner Maggie Rose brings her intricate storytelling blend of rock, soul, rhythm and blues, country and gospel to the Main on Milton stage. The funky stew of Delta blues, hip hop, funk, rock and roll and jazz that is G. Love & Special Sauce takes center stage on Saturday performing the hit songs from their 25-year career. Fans will also experience a variety of other talent, including the blues stylings of Grammy Award-winning Alvin Youngblood Hart, the soulful songstress Cat Ridgeway, the alt-country garage rock music of the Banditos, the Americana meets Southern rock sounds of Great Peacock and many more.
This year’s festival offers several interactive features, including a karaoke booth where guests can capture video clips to share with friends online. Music enthusiasts will be able to view the live process of making and repairing handmade guitars by Holgado Guitar Works.
Meanwhile, fans can visit the information booth to enter to win this year’s door prize: a brand new Taylor 214CE guitar from Righteous Guitars.
Food options from numerous local restaurants in downtown will be available including Crave Pie Studio which will be offering a sneak peek of its new storefront opening soon on Commerce Street. Additionally, the event will bring in some favorite local food trucks.
Free parking is available throughout the downtown area including the City Hall parking deck at 2 Park Plaza, the new parking deck at 92 Milton Ave., and the 45 Roswell Street parking lot.
For fans enjoying ride-share services, the drop-off/pick-up location is at 37 Old Roswell Street. Fans can also bike to the event and use Bike Alpharetta’s complimentary bike valet with secure bike parking at the intersection of Old Roswell Street and Milton Avenue.
For the performance schedule and more information on the 2019 Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival, visit wireandwoodalpharetta.com.
The 2019 Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival sponsors include the City of Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. Music venue sponsors include Citizen Soul, Ceviche, and Central City Tavern.
