ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council is working on a set of guidelines for formation of a cultural arts commission that would help guide local efforts to promote the fine arts.
Alpharetta has been on somewhat of a campaign of late to turn more attention to its arts community.
Just over a year ago, the city cut the ribbon on a new cultural arts center on Canton Street. The $3 million facility features visual arts studios, a digital media studio, a clay studio and a performing arts studio that seats about 50. It also includes gallery space and space for lectures and other arts events.
Morgan Rodgers, director of Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department, said the purpose of the commission is for the council to have a direct line to the arts community through an appointed representative. The panel would include seven members, each appointed by the mayor and individual City Council members.
Speaking at a Jan. 6 City Council workshop, Rodgers said that currently, the city’s volunteer Recreation Commission serves as a conduit from the arts community to elected officials.
He said the proposal suggests that an arts commission would be able to act “as opposed to bringing it to council every time we want to put a sculpture up.”
But council members said they don’t mind the bother.
Mayor Jim Gilvin wanted clarification.
“Let me make sure,” Gilvin said, “They do not have the authority to buy a 50-foot statue and put it in front of City Hall. It would still have to come to City Council for that. It would be a recommending board.”
Rodgers said it was his understanding that the arts commission would approve the art that is to be placed around the city.
Council members agreed the commission should be set up to work in an advisory capacity to the City Council. The final say on the purchase and display of public art should belong to the City Council, they said.
Council members also steered clear of one provision that encouraged members of the cultural arts commission to pursue fundraising efforts on behalf of the arts. They said they were uncomfortable with a quasi-government body soliciting for donations.
“It’s not the fact of impropriety, it’s the potential appearance of impropriety,” Councilman John Hipes said.
Other arts commission duties suggested in the draft include:
Review and encourage programs for the cultural enrichment of the city.
Review and recommend guidelines for art and culture contract programs that support community art and culture programming projects and may make annual funding recommendations to the City Council.
Propose methods to encourage private initiative in arts and culture.
May advise City Council regarding the participation in or sponsoring by the city of artistic performances, programs or other cultural endeavors.
May advise City Council on the preservation and care of all cultural landmarks owned by the city and on the design and location of city-owned or other statuary and works of art.
Support and strengthen existing local organizations in the arts and culture fields.
Increases public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of cultural activities and all forms of art and culture.
Advises and assists with the development of an Art & Culture Master Plan for the city.
Councilman Donald Mitchell, who has led cultural arts development in the city for years, said he offered the idea of allowing commission members to fundraise, but in retrospect, it would probably be unwise.
Ultimately, he said, he wants a greater community involvement in the arts.
“The whole idea of an arts commission is to select art that is more in line with the majority of what people want to see,” he said.
