ALPHARETTA, Ga. — On the heels of similar action taken earlier in the day by Johns Creek, the Alpharetta City Council late Friday enacted an emergency ordinance temporarily prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants, bars and other food-serving establishments. Take-out, take-away, and delivery service is still allowed.
The ordinance also bans any activity that would result in the gathering of 10 or more people at restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, arcades, movie theaters, live performance venues and public and private clubs.
“Unfortunately, some members of the public are ignoring the social distancing measures that the CDC and other public health agencies have prescribed to help slow and contain the spread of COVID-19,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin stated. “Their poor decisions have made it necessary to enact these strong measures in order to protect the public.”
The city also announced it will cancel public events organized, sponsored, or permitted by the city. The cancellation includes Alpharetta’s largest annual event, Taste of Alpharetta, which was planned for May 7 and typically draws crowds in excess of 40,000 to downtown.
“I truly hope that today’s actions send a strong message that causes everyone to understand the seriousness of the current health threat and practice social distancing and the other common sense measures outlined by federal, state, and county public health agencies so we are not forced to enact more stringent measures,” Gilvin said.
