ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City leaders in Alpharetta locked horns June 1 over revisions to the mayor’s proposed 2021 budget, a $145 million spending plan to guide the city through an unstable economy.
In a 4-3 vote, the City Council overturned provisions of Mayor Jim Gilvin’s proposed budget, adding another $620,000 in cuts.
The move, proposed by Councilman Jason Binder, came at the first of three public hearings scheduled on the 2021 budget. The next public hearing is set for June 14 at City Hall. No one from the public spoke on the item at the June 1 meeting.
Binder’s revisions didn’t sit well with the mayor, who viewed it as an affront to the work performed in crafting the original document.
“I’ve served on this council for over eight years, I have never been more disappointed by this body from what I’m hearing tonight,” Gilvin said. “At no time have I ever seen so little respect for the professional staff of this city who have more than 50 years of budgeting for Fulton County, for other municipalities and for this city, [people who] put this city where we are today.”
Gilvin had proposed a one-time employee bonus that would cost $620,000 and would serve in lieu of a merit pay increase that was canceled in April when the pandemic struck. With the city’s economic picture coming into clearer focus, Gilvin said he thinks a one-time bonus is both affordable and appropriate.
“Every city around us paid those increases, and I think to not pay [them] without hard evidence that we can’t afford to is just not good policy,” Gilvin said. “Half of our employees are public safety employees. We’ve known about issues with public safety compensation for years… Every person in the city has an important role, or they wouldn’t work for the city.”
Binder says his revised budget still includes money for the pay hike, but it will not be awarded until the city learns more about what it can expect in property tax revenue later this year.
Changes come as surprise
Councilman Dan Merkel was also critical of the revisions.
“Here we are at the first reading; we’ve had these numbers for quite a while to work with; we’ve not seen emails … I’ve not seen a single email, a single text saying ‘Hey, what do you think?’” Merkel said.
Two senior staff, City Administrator Bob Regus and Finance Director Tom Harris, guided the city through the recession of 2008 and have proven their prowess at budgeting, he said. He accused Binder of throwing darts at a budget that had been crafted by experts.
“What you’re proposing here is going to affect a lot of people’s lives that work in this city,” Merkel said. “We don’t cut that kind of money without letting people go. I promise you, it’s going to have to happen.”
Councilman John Hipes said he also was satisfied that staff and the mayor took proper measures to deliver a conservative budget. He said he also discussed line items with the mayor until he was satisfied the numbers added up.
But Binder’s motion drew support from the majority on council.
Donald Mitchell and Karen Richard said they were disturbed at the notion of approving a pay bonus at a time when unemployment is creeping to historic levels.
“I can’t not pay attention to what is happening in this country,” Richard said. “The unemployment numbers are going through the roof.”
Mitchell said he personally witnessed a woman at the grocery store unable pay for two bags of fruit.
What other cities are doing
Councilman Ben Burnett said his biggest problem with the mayor’s budget is that it doesn’t reflect the drastic cuts surrounding cities are making.
There’s no downside to making cuts now then restoring the money if revenues come in as hoped, he said. Further, he said, he struggles with the notion that the city deferred current capital projects from this year’s budget — projects that would improve residents’ quality of life — in order to help fund an employee pay raise.
“I also think that when the [property tax] assessments come out, you’re going to have a mountain of commercial properties that are crying ‘poor,’” he said. “They’ve got all the resources in the world to appeal property tax assessments that a lot of residents have a hard time making that work. I don’t see a downside by choosing to reduce some of the expenses.”
For his part, Binder said the city is already about $12 million short of anticipated transportation sales tax dollars for projects approved by voters in 2016. Plus, he said, regular sales tax revenue that helps fund the operating budget is down.
“I’ve had a concern from the beginning on the revenues,” he said. “I think we’re a little too Pollyannaish on our revenues, especially our sales tax.”
He said other cities are proceeding with budgets based on up to a 28 percent drop in sales tax revenues.
Binder also said he wants to see city employees get what they were promised last year, but now is not the time to pull the trigger on pay hikes.
“We have always been a data-driven council, and for us to make a decision on a comp plan where we only received a draft form and not the final report — I think it’s OK to wait a month or two until we get it,” he said.
A copy of the proposed spending plan is available on the city’s website, alpharetta.ga.us.
More Alpharetta budget cuts
Councilman Jason Binder’s amendment to the 2021 proposed budget calls for reducing anticipated revenues from the local option sales tax by 20 percent from the 2019 collections of $17.4 million. That amounts to $2.2 million less in projected collections.
Binder’s proposal also calls for holding personnel costs flat with a reduction of $970,000 from the original proposed budget, with seven vacancies remaining unfilled.
He said money remains available for a merit pay hike, but it must wait for a council vote when better revenue numbers come in.
The new budget cuts include:
Maintenance and Operations
- $253,759 from recreation and parks
- $30,750 from general government
- $100,000 from legal
- $12,800 from mayor and council
Total reduction — $397,309
Capital Initiatives
$50,000 reduction for sidewalk maintenance and repair
$30,000 reduction from storm and drainage maintenance
$10,000 reduction from stormwater inspections
$100,000 reduction for greenway repair and maintenance
$20,000 reduction for parks repair
$30,000 reduction for parks repair
$12,500 reduction for public arts programs
Additions
$12.500 for Historic Preservation Stories project
$20,000 for flock license plate reader
Total reduction — $220,000
